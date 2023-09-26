On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.
  • In 61.9% of his 118 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one of 118 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (19.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 32.2% of his games this year (38 of 118), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 63
.255 AVG .242
.289 OBP .290
.319 SLG .285
11 XBH 10
1 HR 0
13 RBI 12
55/9 K/BB 64/17
3 SB 10

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Davies (2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
