On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .740, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 109th in slugging.

In 74.0% of his 146 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 50 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 6.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 146), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.8% of his games this year (42 of 146), with more than one RBI 18 times (12.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 70 of 146 games this season, and more than once 19 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 68 .294 AVG .279 .366 OBP .333 .405 SLG .373 21 XBH 19 6 HR 3 40 RBI 28 39/26 K/BB 44/22 21 SB 19

Braves Pitching Rankings