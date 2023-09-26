Korey Lee vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Korey Lee -- hitting .074 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Diamondbacks
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .089.
- In four of 20 games this season, Lee has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.036
|AVG
|.143
|.100
|OBP
|.226
|.036
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|9/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.