Korey Lee -- hitting .074 with a double and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .089.

In four of 20 games this season, Lee has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Lee has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in four of 20 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .036 AVG .143 .100 OBP .226 .036 SLG .286 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 9/2 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings