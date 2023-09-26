The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .272 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Jimenez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last games.

Jimenez has had a hit in 83 of 115 games this season (72.2%), including multiple hits 28 times (24.3%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.8%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.4% of his games this year, Jimenez has tallied at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44 of 115 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .286 AVG .256 .325 OBP .305 .446 SLG .430 19 XBH 20 9 HR 8 34 RBI 26 46/14 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 0

