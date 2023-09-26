The Atlanta Braves (100-56) host the Chicago Cubs (82-74) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Nationals, and the Cubs a series win over the Rockies.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4) versus the Cubs and Justin Steele (16-5).

Cubs vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.32 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (16-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 30th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Steele has 18 quality starts under his belt this year.

Steele has put up 26 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Justin Steele vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.502) and ranks first in home runs hit (299) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1483 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 909 runs.

Steele has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven against the Braves this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (12-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 30 games.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 30 starts this season.

Elder has started 30 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 26 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 20th, 1.240 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Bryce Elder vs. Cubs

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB with a .255 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 11th in the league (.421) and 189 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 7-for-21 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season.

