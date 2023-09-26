Atlanta Braves (100-56) will take on the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +115. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.32 ERA)

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 141 times this season and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 80-34 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (70.2% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Cubs have won in 27, or 45%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a mark of 15-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Cubs as underdogs once.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd

