Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and Chicago Cubs (82-74) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on September 26.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45%) in those contests.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 15-12 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is No. 7 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (792 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule