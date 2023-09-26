Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.328), slugging percentage (.360) and OPS (.688) this season.
  • Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 103 games this year (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
  • In five games this year, he has homered (3.5%, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 55 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 74
.281 AVG .248
.351 OBP .308
.390 SLG .336
21 XBH 20
3 HR 2
17 RBI 28
47/27 K/BB 40/24
7 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (2-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.81, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
