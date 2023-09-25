Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Saint Clair County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Belleville West High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 25
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dupo High School at Red Bud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Red Bud, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roxana High School at Freeburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Freeburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triad High School at Mascoutah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mascoutah, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Belleville East High School at O'Fallon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: O Fallon, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
