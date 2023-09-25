At +40000, the Chicago Bears have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 25.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago covered five times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bears games.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last year the Bears won only two games at home and once away from home.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (57.1 per game).

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

As a tone-setter on defense, T.J. Edwards registered 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +3500 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +15000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3500 10 November 9 Panthers - +30000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2200 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2200 15 December 17 @ Browns - +2200 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +3500

