Boston Red Sox (76-79) will go head to head against the Chicago White Sox (59-96) at Fenway Park on Sunday, September 24 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Red Sox are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+135). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.12 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (8-8, 3.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to put money on the White Sox and Red Sox matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (32.4%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.