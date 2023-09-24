At Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, September 24, the Las Vegas Raiders meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, kicking off at 8:20 PM ET. The Raiders should win, based on our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, the Raiders were forced to rely on their 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive last season. The Steelers put up 322.6 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in NFL), and they ranked 13th on defense with 330.4 yards allowed per game.

Raiders vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (-2.5) Under (43) Raiders 23, Steelers 19

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Raiders a 60.0% chance to win.

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Raiders were 4-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Last season, nine Las Vegas games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 43 points, 3.4 fewer than the average total in last season's Raiders contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 ATS record last season.

The Steelers had an ATS record of 5-4-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season.

A total of seven of Pittsburgh games last year went over the point total.

Games involving the Steelers last year averaged 40.5 points per game, a 2.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Raiders vs. Steelers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 23.2 24.6 27.1 26.1 19.8 23.2 Pittsburgh 18.1 20.4 19.9 18.3 16.6 22.2

