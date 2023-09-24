Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Lewis' stats below.

In the air last year, Lewis was targeted seven times, with season stats of 66 yards on six receptions (11.0 per catch) and two TDs.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week: Darnell Mooney (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 53 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Bears vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Lewis 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 6 66 14 2 11.0

Lewis Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Giants 1 1 2 1 Week 9 @Lions 1 1 19 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1 1 14 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 32 1

