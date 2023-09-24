In one of the many exciting matchups on the lacrosse slate on Sunday, CUFLA: Trent and Bishop square off in a Lacrosse match.

Watch lacrosse action on ESPN+!

Lacrosse Streaming Live Today

Watch Lacrosse: CUFLA: Trent at Bishop

  • League: Lacrosse
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier Lacrosse League: Waterdogs LC vs Archers LC

  • League: Premier Lacrosse League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with lacrosse action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.