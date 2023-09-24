Will Darnell Mooney Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darnell Mooney was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 3 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Mooney's stats below.
Looking at last year's season stats, Mooney was targeted 61 times and had 40 catches for 493 yards (12.3 per reception) and two TDs, plus one carry for two yards.
Darnell Mooney Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Bears have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 0 Rec
Bears vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mooney 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|61
|40
|493
|164
|2
|12.3
Mooney Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|6
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|4
|94
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|5
|2
|52
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|12
|7
|68
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|6
|3
|53
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|5
|5
|70
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|8
|7
|43
|1
|Week 10
|Lions
|4
|4
|57
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|5
|4
|29
|1
