The Chicago Cubs (81-74) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Colorado Rockies (56-98) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, September 24 at 2:20 PM ET. Jordan Wicks will get the ball for the Cubs, while Ty Blach will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-1, 2.67 ERA) vs Blach - COL (3-2, 5.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Rockies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Cody Bellinger hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 89 times and won 50, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Cubs have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Chicago has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 37%, of the 138 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 22 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.