The Chicago Bears (0-2) hit the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Chiefs vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas City 25 - Chicago 18

Kansas City 25 - Chicago 18 Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Chiefs finished with a 13-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 86.7% of those games).

Kansas City won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

The Bears won two, or 13.3%, of the 15 games they played as underdogs last season.

Chicago was not a bigger underdog last season than the +470 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Chicago (+12.5)



Chicago (+12.5) The Chiefs' record against the spread last season was 6-10-1.

Kansas City went winless ATS (0-3-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites last year.

The Bears' record against the spread last year was 5-11-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48)



Under (48) These two teams averaged a combined 48.4 points per game a season ago, 0.4 more points than the total of 48 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 48.9 points per game last season, 0.9 more than the over/under for this matchup.

A total of eight of the Chiefs' games last season went over the point total.

Bears games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last year.

