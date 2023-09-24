Bears vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and the Chicago Bears (0-2) square off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Chiefs and Bears can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Bears vs. Chiefs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|12.5
|48
|-750
|+525
Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The Bears combined with their opponent to score more than 48 points in seven of 17 games last season.
- Chicago had a 43-point average over/under in its contests last year, five fewer points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Bears were 5-10-1 last season.
- The Bears were underdogs in 15 games last season and won two (13.3%) of those contests.
- Chicago was not a bigger underdog last season than the +525 moneyline set for this game.
Kansas City Chiefs
- The Chiefs and their opponents went over 48 combined points in 11 of 17 games last season.
- Kansas City had an average total of 49.7 in its matchups last season, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Chiefs were 7-10-0 against the spread last season.
- The Chiefs won 86.7% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (13-2).
- Kansas City won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter.
Chiefs vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Chiefs
|29.2
|1
|21.7
|16
|49.7
|11
|Bears
|19.2
|23
|27.2
|32
|43
|7
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|43
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.6
|24
|25.1
|ATS Record
|5-10-1
|3-4-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-13
|1-6
|1-7
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|49.2
|50.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|28.8
|29.5
|28.2
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|13-2
|7-0
|6-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
