The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and the Chicago Bears (0-2) square off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Chiefs and Bears can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 12.5 48 -750 +525

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

The Bears combined with their opponent to score more than 48 points in seven of 17 games last season.

Chicago had a 43-point average over/under in its contests last year, five fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Bears were 5-10-1 last season.

The Bears were underdogs in 15 games last season and won two (13.3%) of those contests.

Chicago was not a bigger underdog last season than the +525 moneyline set for this game.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs and their opponents went over 48 combined points in 11 of 17 games last season.

Kansas City had an average total of 49.7 in its matchups last season, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Chiefs were 7-10-0 against the spread last season.

The Chiefs won 86.7% of the games last season when they were favored on the moneyline (13-2).

Kansas City won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter.

Chiefs vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 11 Bears 19.2 23 27.2 32 43 7

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 43 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24 25.1 ATS Record 5-10-1 3-4-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-13 1-6 1-7

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.