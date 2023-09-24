Entering their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which starts at 4:25 PM , the Chicago Bears (0-2) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.

The Bears' last game was a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In their last outing, the Chiefs won 17-9 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Darnell Mooney WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Lucas Patrick OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Davis OL Personal Questionable Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Hamstring Questionable Kadarius Toney WR Toe Questionable Richie James Jr. WR Knee Out Jawaan Taylor OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Justin Watson WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Quad Questionable Nick Bolton LB Ankle Out

Other Week 3 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Chiefs or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears Season Insights (2022)

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), the Bears played poorly on both sides of the ball last year.

Chicago owned the 23rd-ranked scoring offense last season (19.2 points per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking worst with 27.2 points allowed per game.

The Bears were a bottom-five pass offense last year, ranking worst with 130.5 passing yards per game. On defense, they ranked 17th in the NFL (218.6 passing yards allowed per game).

While Chicago ranked second-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 157.3 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked best in the NFL (177.3 rushing yards per game).

The Bears forced 23 total turnovers (14th in NFL) last season and turned it over 25 times (27th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the league.

Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-12.5)

Chiefs (-12.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-750), Bears (+525)

Chiefs (-750), Bears (+525) Total: 48 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.