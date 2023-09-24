Bears vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 3
Entering their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which starts at 4:25 PM , the Chicago Bears (0-2) will be monitoring six players on the injury report.
The Bears' last game was a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In their last outing, the Chiefs won 17-9 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Personal
|Questionable
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Out
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|Questionable
|Richie James Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Jawaan Taylor
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Quad
|Questionable
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
Bears vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: FOX
Bears Season Insights (2022)
- With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), the Bears played poorly on both sides of the ball last year.
- Chicago owned the 23rd-ranked scoring offense last season (19.2 points per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking worst with 27.2 points allowed per game.
- The Bears were a bottom-five pass offense last year, ranking worst with 130.5 passing yards per game. On defense, they ranked 17th in the NFL (218.6 passing yards allowed per game).
- While Chicago ranked second-worst in the NFL in rushing defense with 157.3 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked best in the NFL (177.3 rushing yards per game).
- The Bears forced 23 total turnovers (14th in NFL) last season and turned it over 25 times (27th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 20th-ranked in the league.
Bears vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-12.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-750), Bears (+525)
- Total: 48 points
