Our computer model predicts a victory for the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Chiefs ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but they thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game. Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked worst in the NFL last season (27.2 points allowed per game), the Bears played better on offense, ranking 23rd in the NFL by putting up 19.2 points per game.

Bears vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (+12.5) Under (48) Chiefs 25, Bears 18

Bears Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bears, based on the moneyline, is 16.0%.

Chicago compiled a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of 10 of Chicago games last season went over the point total.

Games involving the Bears last year averaged 43 points per game, a five-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 88.2%.

Kansas City went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

The Chiefs were favored by 12.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

A total of eight Kansas City games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Chiefs games last season was 49.7, 1.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Bears vs. Chiefs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 29.2 21.7 25.1 19.4 32.8 23.8 Chicago 19.2 27.2 19.6 25 18.8 29.8

