The Chicago White Sox (58-96) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Boston Red Sox (76-78), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Red Sox will look to Nick Pivetta (9-9) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (7-8).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.48 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-8, 4.91 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox are sending Cease (7-8) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 196 strikeouts over 165 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 31 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.

Cease heads into this game with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cease is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 31 appearances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox will send Pivetta (9-9) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 36 games this season with a 4.48 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .215.

He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Pivetta has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished 13 appearances without allowing an earned run in 36 chances this season.

Nick Pivetta vs. White Sox

The White Sox are batting .240 this season, 23rd in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .387 (26th in the league) with 164 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 0-for-1 in a third of an inning this season.

