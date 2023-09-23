When the Chicago White Sox (58-96) match up with the Boston Red Sox (76-78) at Fenway Park on Saturday, September 23 at 4:10 PM ET, Dylan Cease will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 196).

The Red Sox are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.48 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-8, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Red Sox game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 35 (52.2%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a 14-14 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 33, or 31.7%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 12-31 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.