Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and Western Illinois Leathernecks go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Thunderbirds. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Utah (-9.4) 55.8 Southern Utah 33, Western Illinois 23

Week 4 MVFC Predictions

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Leathernecks and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times last year.

Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)

The Thunderbirds covered six times in eight chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Thunderbirds games.

Leathernecks vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Utah 19.3 29.3 -- -- 19.3 29.3 Western Illinois 26.3 45.0 29.0 38.5 21.0 58.0

