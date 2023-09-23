Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season rolling into Week 4, the slate includes seven games that feature teams from the Big 12. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the column below for details on how to watch.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oklahoma Sooners at Cincinnati Bearcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|BYU Cougars at Kansas Jayhawks
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCF Knights at Kansas State Wildcats
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
