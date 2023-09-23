Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) will face off against a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-11.5)
|38.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-11.5)
|38.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- NC State vs Virginia
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- UCLA vs Utah
- BYU vs Kansas
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- SMU vs TCU
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Colorado vs Oregon
Northwestern vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Northwestern has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.
- Minnesota is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
- The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.