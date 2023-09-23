The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ryan Field in a Big Ten battle.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 16th-worst with 17 points per contest. The defense ranks 31st in the FBS (15.7 points allowed per game). Northwestern ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (19.7), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 71st in the FBS with 23 points allowed per contest.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Northwestern Minnesota 286.3 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (110th) 363.7 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322 (52nd) 100 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.7 (53rd) 186.3 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (123rd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 408 yards on 48-of-87 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has rushed for 147 yards on 33 carries so far this year.

Jack Lausch has collected 57 yards (on six attempts) with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson leads his team with 141 receiving yards on 12 catches.

Joseph Himon II has caught two passes and compiled 94 receiving yards (31.3 per game) with one touchdown.

A.J. Henning's 21 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 446 yards (148.7 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 51.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 41 rushing yards on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 334 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Sean Tyler has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Corey Crooms' team-high 154 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 23 targets).

Daniel Jackson has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 36.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has been the target of 17 passes and hauled in nine receptions for 56 yards, an average of 18.7 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota or Northwestern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.