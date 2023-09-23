The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-2) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 54.5.

Northern Illinois ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (16.3 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 77th with 24.3 points allowed per contest. Tulsa's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 38.7 points per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 98th with 23 points per contest.

Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -3.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Northern Illinois has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Northern Illinois has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Northern Illinois has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Huskies have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has recorded 535 yards (178.3 ypg) on 47-of-95 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 46 times for 128 yards (42.7 per game), scoring one time.

Gavin Williams has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 85 yards (28.3 per game).

Kacper Rutkiewicz's team-leading 192 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 22 targets) with one touchdown.

Christian Carter has hauled in seven receptions totaling 112 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Davis Patterson has a total of 55 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five passes.

George Gumbs has collected 2.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up one TFL and four tackles.

Jordan Hansen is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected six tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

JaVaughn Byrd has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

