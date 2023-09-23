Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-2) will look to upset the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Huskies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-3.5)
|53.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-3.5)
|53.5
|-192
|+158
Week 4 Odds
Northern Illinois vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Tulsa has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MAC
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
