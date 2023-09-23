Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) will look to upset the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-14)
|45.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-14.5)
|45.5
|-670
|+470
Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Owls have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
