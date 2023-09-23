The Illinois State Redbirds should win their matchup against the Lindenwood Lions at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Illinois State vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-7.6) 53.8 Illinois State 31, Lindenwood 23

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Redbirds and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 11 times last season.

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions covered five times in seven chances against the spread last year.

A total of five of Lions games last season went over the point total.

Redbirds vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 29.3 10.7 41.0 0.0 23.5 16.0 Lindenwood 42.3 31.3 77.0 9.0 25.0 42.5

