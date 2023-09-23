Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
The college football lineup in Week 4 is sure to please. The contests include the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field, a must-watch for fans in Illinois.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-3.5)
Lindenwood Lions at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: O'Brien Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Illinois (-15.5)
Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Ryan Field
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Minnesota (-11.5)
Western Illinois Leathernecks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Eccles Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
