The college football lineup in Week 4 is sure to please. The contests include the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field, a must-watch for fans in Illinois.

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Northern Illinois (-3.5)

Lindenwood Lions at Illinois State Redbirds

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Hancock Stadium

Hancock Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: O'Brien Field

O'Brien Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Illinois (-15.5)

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Minnesota (-11.5)

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Eccles Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

