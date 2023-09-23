Eastern Illinois vs. McNeese Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
The Eastern Illinois Panthers should come out on top in their matchup versus the McNeese Cowboys at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Eastern Illinois vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Eastern Illinois (-2.2)
|40.0
|Eastern Illinois 21, McNeese 19
Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight of Panthers games went over the point total.
McNeese Betting Info (2022)
- The Cowboys covered three times in nine games with a spread last season.
- In Cowboys games last season, combined scoring went over the point total three times.
Panthers vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Eastern Illinois
|18.7
|17.0
|14.0
|13.0
|21.0
|19.0
|McNeese
|14.7
|39.3
|34.0
|52.0
|5.0
|33.0
