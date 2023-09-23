Cody Bellinger will lead the charge for the Chicago Cubs (80-74) on Saturday, September 23, when they match up with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (56-97) at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET.

The Rockies are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-250). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.76 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.19 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cubs vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 49, or 55.7%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Cubs went 3-7 over the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 22 times, losing every contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd

