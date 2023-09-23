Cubs vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (80-74) and the Colorado Rockies (56-97) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM on September 23.
The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (10-8) for the Cubs and Chris Flexen (1-8) for the Rockies.
Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-7.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 88 games this season and won 49 (55.7%) of those contests.
- Chicago has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 782 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
|September 20
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
|September 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Charlie Morton
|September 29
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Freddy Peralta
