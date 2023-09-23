At +25000, the Chicago Bears have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 23.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Bears games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last season the Bears won just twice at home and once away from home.

As favorites, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went just 2-13 as the underdog.

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.4%.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.

On the ground with the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (57.1 per game).

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

As a tone-setter on defense, T.J. Edwards posted 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +12500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +10000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +3000 9 November 5 @ Saints - +2800 10 November 9 Panthers - +25000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +4000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +100000 17 December 31 Falcons - +4000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

