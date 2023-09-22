The Boston Red Sox (75-78) host the Chicago White Sox (58-95) to open a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are on the back of a series defeat to the Rangers, and the White Sox a series loss to the Nationals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (4-7) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.66 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

The White Sox are sending Toussaint (4-7) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.

Toussaint is trying to record his second quality start of the season in this game.

Toussaint heads into the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (6-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.66, a 4.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.165.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Sale has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.