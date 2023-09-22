Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox square off against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog White Sox have +180 odds to upset. A 9-run total is set in this contest.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 9 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32%) in those contests.

Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it's set as an underdog of +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 68 of 151 chances this season.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-45 28-50 23-33 35-61 44-71 14-23

