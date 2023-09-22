Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (75-78) and the Chicago White Sox (58-95) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on September 22.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (6-4, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.40 ERA).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 33, or 32%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (624 total).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule