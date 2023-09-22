Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Friday at Wrigley Field against Jameson Taillon, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Cubs (-200). The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -200 +165 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Chicago's past three contests has been 8.5, a run in which the Cubs and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have a 48-39 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.2% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Chicago has gone 3-1 (75%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times this season for a 77-72-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have put together a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-36 37-38 35-33 44-41 52-52 27-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.