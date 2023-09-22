Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (79-74) and the Colorado Rockies (56-96) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on September 22) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Cubs.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-10) versus the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-2).

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Network

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 48 (55.2%) of those contests.

Chicago has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and won that game.

The Cubs have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 776.

The Cubs have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule