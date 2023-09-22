Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (79-74) and the Colorado Rockies (56-96) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on September 22) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Cubs.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (7-10) versus the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-2).

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-7.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cubs have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 48 (55.2%) of those contests.
  • Chicago has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Cubs have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 776.
  • The Cubs have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 @ Diamondbacks L 7-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
September 17 @ Diamondbacks L 6-2 Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
September 19 Pirates W 14-1 Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
September 20 Pirates L 13-7 Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
September 21 Pirates L 8-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
September 22 Rockies - Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
September 23 Rockies - Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
September 24 Rockies - Javier Assad vs Ty Blach
September 26 @ Braves - Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
September 27 @ Braves - Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
September 28 @ Braves - Jameson Taillon vs Charlie Morton

