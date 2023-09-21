If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cook County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Glenbard West High School at West Leyden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 21

Location: Northlake, IL

Northlake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dwight Township High School at Elmwood Park High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22

Location: Elmwood Park, IL

Elmwood Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lemont High School at Oak Forest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Oak Forest, IL

Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Conference: Upstate Eight

Upstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Carl Sandburg High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: New Lenox, IL

Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Chatham, IL

Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakes High School at North Chicago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Chicago, IL

Conference: Northern Lake County

Northern Lake County How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheeling High School at Elk Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Conference: Mid-Suburban League

Mid-Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Vernon Hills High School at Maine East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Park Ridge, IL

Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbrook South High School at Evanston Township High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Evanston, IL

Conference: Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marmion Academy at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Chicago, IL

Conference: Chicago Catholic

Chicago Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove North High School at Oak Park and River Forest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Oak Park, IL

Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Oak Lawn Community High School at Reavis High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on September 23

Location: Burbank, IL

Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Walther Christian Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 23

Location: Melrose Park, IL

Melrose Park, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons Township High School at Proviso West High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 23

Location: Hillside, IL

Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Hill High School at LeRoy High School