At +25000, the Chicago Bears have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 21.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +1600

+1600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

A total of 10 Bears games last season hit the over.

With 307.8 yards of total offense per game (fifth-worst) and 375.9 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Chicago struggled on both sides of the ball last season.

The Bears won only two games at home last season and one away from home.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but just two as an underdog (2-13).

The Bears lost every game in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.

D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.

In 16 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards compiled 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +4000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +12500 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +10000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +3000 9 November 5 @ Saints - +2800 10 November 9 Panthers - +25000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +2800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +4000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +100000 17 December 31 Falcons - +4000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +4000

