Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will try to defeat Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams square off on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 182 total home runs.

Chicago is 12th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 11th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (763 total).

The Cubs are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cubs' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Justin Steele (16-4) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 164 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Steele is trying to collect his 19th quality start of the season in this outing.

Steele will try to build on a 17-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Away Jameson Taillon Ty Blach 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Javier Assad Bailey Falter 9/20/2023 Pirates - Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Hendricks Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies - Home Javier Assad Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder

