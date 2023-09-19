Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (66-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-93) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on September 19.

The Nationals will give the ball to Jackson Rutledge (0-1, 17.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jose Urena (0-6, 8.48 ERA).

White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won 30 of 93 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (618 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule