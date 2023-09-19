If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in DuPage County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    Glenbard West High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 19
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Neuqua Valley High School at York High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glenbard West High School at West Leyden High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Northlake, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    St. Bede Academy at Westmont High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Westmont, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Charles East High School at Lake Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Roselle, IL
    • Conference: DuKane
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Naperville North High School at DeKalb High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: DeKalb, IL
    • Conference: DuPage Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lisle High School at Manteno High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Manteno, IL
    • Conference: Illinois Central 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Charles North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bartlett High School at Glenbard South High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
    • Conference: Upstate Eight
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    York High School at Hinsdale Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Hinsdale, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Geneva High School at Glenbard North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Carol Stream, IL
    • Conference: DuKane
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheaton Academy at St. Edward High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Elgin, IL
    • Conference: Metro Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Downers Grove South High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Joliet Catholic Academy at St. Francis High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Wheaton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marist High School at IC Catholic Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Elmhurst, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Downers Grove North High School at Oak Park and River Forest High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Oak Park, IL
    • Conference: West Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

