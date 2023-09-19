Illinois High School Football Live Streams in DuPage County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in DuPage County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Glenbard West High School at York High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 19
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Neuqua Valley High School at York High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard West High School at West Leyden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Northlake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Bede Academy at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles East High School at Lake Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Roselle, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naperville North High School at DeKalb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: DeKalb, IL
- Conference: DuPage Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lisle High School at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Manteno, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Glenbard North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Carol Stream, IL
- Conference: DuKane
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Academy at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove South High School at J. Sterling Morton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joliet Catholic Academy at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Wheaton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove North High School at Oak Park and River Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Oak Park, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.