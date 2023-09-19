Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (78-72) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) matching up at Wrigley Field (on September 19) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Cubs.

Javier Assad (3-3) take the hill for the Cubs in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starter.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 84 times and won 47, or 56%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 21 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 11-10 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 749.

The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule