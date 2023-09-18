How to Watch the White Sox vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams hit the field against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Nationals Park.
White Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB action with 161 total home runs.
- Chicago is slugging .387, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- Chicago has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (612 total runs).
- The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .293 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Chicago's 4.96 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.427).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Clevinger (7-8 with a 3.61 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Clevinger is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Clevinger will look to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Steven Cruz
|9/14/2023
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Home
|José Ureña
|Kenta Maeda
|9/15/2023
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Bailey Ober
|9/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Pablo Lopez
|9/17/2023
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|9/18/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Joan Adon
|9/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|José Ureña
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Josiah Gray
|9/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Chris Sale
|9/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Nick Pivetta
|9/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Kutter Crawford
