The Chicago White Sox versus Washington Nationals game on Monday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yoan Moncada and Lane Thomas.

The favored White Sox have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +100. A 9-run total has been set in this game.

White Sox vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox are 22-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Chicago has a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 54.5%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times this season for a 67-73-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have collected an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-45 27-48 23-32 34-60 43-69 14-23

