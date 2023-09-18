Monday's contest features the Washington Nationals (66-84) and the Chicago White Sox (57-93) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 18.

The probable pitchers are Mike Clevinger (7-8) for the White Sox and Joan Adon (2-2) for the Nationals.

White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 21-17 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 612 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).

White Sox Schedule