White Sox vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's contest features the Washington Nationals (66-84) and the Chicago White Sox (57-93) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 18.
The probable pitchers are Mike Clevinger (7-8) for the White Sox and Joan Adon (2-2) for the Nationals.
White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.
- The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 21-17 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.
- Chicago is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 612 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.96).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Royals
|L 7-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Steven Cruz
|September 14
|Twins
|L 10-2
|José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
|September 15
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
|September 16
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
