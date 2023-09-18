Roman Safiullin 2023 Chengdu Open Odds
A match in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals is next for Roman Safiullin, and he will face Jordan Thompson. Safiullin has the second-best odds to win (+400) at Sichuan International Tennis Center.
Safiullin at the 2023 Chengdu Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: September 19-26
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Safiullin's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Saturday, September 23 (at 10:00 PM ET), Safiullin will face Thompson, after getting past Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3 in the previous round.
Safiullin Stats
- Safiullin is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 27-ranked Evans in the Round of 16 on Friday.
- Through 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Safiullin has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 29-22.
- Safiullin is 12-14 on hard courts over the past year.
- Over the past year (across all court types), Safiullin has played 51 matches and 25.1 games per match.
- On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 25.2 games per match while winning 51.3% of games.
- Over the past year, Safiullin has won 78.4% of his service games, and he has won 23.0% of his return games.
- Safiullin has won 21.7% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 76.5% of his service games during that timeframe.
